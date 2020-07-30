Dog rescued from bungalow fire in Wells

Posted: 30.07.20 at 08:19 by Wells Nub News



The fire happened in Churchill Close in Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

A dog was rescued by firefighters from a bungalow in Wells yesterday evening (July 29) after a neighbour noticed smoke issuing from the rear of the home and dialled 999.

At the time of call they confirmed that they had tried to raise the alarm by knocking on the door of the property in Churchill Close but there was no answer. Crews from Wells and Shepton Mallet were initially mobilised just after 6pm.

Shortly after arriving the attendance was increased by a further fire appliance from Glastonbury to support breathing apparatus wearers who had entered the property to search for any occupants and locate the source of the fire. They soon confirmed that all persons were accounted for and the dog was led to safety.

This incident was brought under control by 7.35pm. Crews prevented the fire, which started accidentally and was located in a rear bedroom, from spreading after six breathing apparatus wearers entered the property with thermal imaging equipment.

Once they located the source of the fire they used hose reel jets to extinguish it. The fire filled the property with smoke and once the area safe was made safe, crews ventilated the property, before leaving duty of care with the occupant who returned home during the incident.