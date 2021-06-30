Wells landlords - does your tenant have a right to rent?

Posted: 30.06.21 at 16:43 by Richard Pullin



Stuart Nash

New rules coming into force tomorrow (July 1) mean the way landlords check their tenant's right to rent are changing.

Stuart Nash of Stuarts Residential, a local property management agent, said: "These changes are as a result of Brexit and mainly affect people coming from the European Union or European Economic Area.

"However, it is important that landlords are fully up to date with their obligations to check their tenant's immigration status.

"We have published some guidance on this which you can see on our website."

