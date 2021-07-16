Date confirmed for installation of Antony Gormley sculpture at Wells Cathedral

Posted: 16.07.21 at 16:06 by Tim Lethaby



The niche on the West Front that will be used for the Antony Gormley sculpture

Project Factory CIC and Wells Cathedral have announced that Antony Gormley’s new sculpture titled DOUBT (2020) will be installed on the West Front of the cathedral on Thursday August 26.

The West Front of Wells Cathedral exhibits many renditions of the human form; from Old Testament stories to resurrection; kings and bishops to angels and apostles.

Cast in iron and just over life-size, the sculpture will be loaned by the artist and occupy Niche 338 below the north west tower of the cathedral.

Of the work, Gormley said: “I am very aware of the paradox of placing an object called DOUBT on the facade of a building devoted to belief, but it seems to me that doubting, interrogating, questioning, are all part of belief.

"For me, doubt can be a positive force and the imaginative engine of future possibility.

"I have chosen this niche on the West Front of Wells Cathedral for its exposed position and visibility: the book at the end of the bookshelf.

"Most of the figures on the west facade stand facing the world in an open attitude of confidence, proudly displaying their attributes – regal, military, and divine.

"In contrast, I have used the orthogonal geometry of our modern habitat to evoke the body as a place.

"DOUBT is literally on edge and teeters uneasily out of its niche, one foot perilously off the ledge and one shoulder jutting forward.

"This cast iron body has collapsed into itself, compressing torso to pelvis; energy is drawn inwards but the head juts out enquiringly into space at large.

"In the context of an 800-year-old celebration of hierarchy, I wish to make a space for a contemporary state of mind.

"Perhaps paradoxically, by using a rigorous abstract language, my primary purpose is to engage the eye and body of the viewer in empathic projection, to consider our time in the shelter of other times.”

The Very Rev Dr John Davies, Dean of Wells, said: “The West Front of Wells Cathedral is one of the wonders of medieval architecture – a triumph of statuary and design.

"And now is to be added, for a period, a sculpture by one our greatest contemporary sculptors, Antony Gormley.

"Medieval and modern, ancient, and contemporary. Will we see contrast or complementarity? Come and see, then decide."

Fundraising and community involvement is being co-ordinated by Project Factory CIC in Wells.

Emma Lefevre, for Project Factory CIC, said: “The people and businesses of Wells have been wonderfully generous.

"Although the sculpture is on a free loan from the artist, we need to bring it to the city and have it installed.

"We are delighted to say that we have reached our first fundraising target and the work will arrive just in time for the bank holiday at the end of August.”

The Cathedral Works Department and Gormley Studio teams are working collaboratively to ensure the installation is both part of the West Front but has no impact on the historic fabric.

A temporary plinth, secure non-invasive fixings and protective measures have all been specifically designed to seamlessly integrate the sculpture with the medieval architecture while in position, and then be fully reversible to return Niche 338 to its original condition.

Final planning is now underway for the installation of DOUBT, and to ensure the safety and security of the sculpture as well as the cathedral.

For more information about Antony Gormley’s DOUBT (2020) and the journey to its installation, visit niche338.org.

