Cream teas and free tour of Wells in Mosaic

Posted: 07.09.21 at 12:31 by Philip Welch



Ruth Ames-White at work on the Wells in Mosaic

The garden shed at Gingko House is much larger than most for a very good reason.

It is the workshop where the six-metre diameter Wells in Mosaic, whose design follows the city’s medieval street pattern, is being constructed.

You will have the chance of a guided tour of the work at an Open Garden there from 2pm to 5pm this Sunday, September 12.

Entry will be free with cream teas on offer in aid of the Mayor of Wells’ Charity, the local branch of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The address is Gingko House, Beryl Lane, Wells BA5 2XQ. Parking there will be for Blue Badge holders only, but free parking will be available at St Thomas Church Hall on Bath Road.

Gingko House is the home of Ruth Ames-White, the artist making the mosaic which will be one of the largest in the UK, and a new tourist attraction.

“We are delighted to support such a valuable charity as Macmillan,” said Ruth.

