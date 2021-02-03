CCTV appeal after bike theft from Halfords in Wells

Posted: 03.02.21 at 16:49 by Wells Nub News
Avon and Somerset Police are hoping the public can help them identify a male as part of their ongoing enquiries into a theft from a shop in Wells.
A Voodoo mountain bike was reported stolen from the Halfords store in Wells on Tuesday December 22. The incident is believed to have occurred at about 6.40pm to 7pm.
The police are keen to speak to a male (pictured) in connection with their investigation.
A spokesperson said: "We appreciate he was wearing a face mask, but hope someone may be able to help us identify him.
"If you can help, call 101 and give reference 5220286339."