Canvassers calling in Wells - your council needs your electoral registration details

Each year Mendip District Council checks the electoral register to make sure any resident who is eligible to vote can do so - this is called the annual canvass.

The council has been busy contacting residents, urging them to check the details held are up-to-date to ensure they can continue to have their say in future elections. Reminder letters have been issued to registered voters already this year.

As part of the process, Mendip’s Elections Team will next be sending out canvassers.

Canvassers, who work on behalf of the Electoral Registration Officer, will only visit properties where a response is required and none been received.

They will wear identification and adhere to Covid-19 guidelines. They will ask for limited information relating to voter registration, such as name and nationality.

The annual canvass helps the Council to update household information on the electoral register. But it’s also used for jury service selection and to provide credit checks, such as when applying for a mortgage or a mobile phone.

Anyone who receives a canvass form with incorrect or missing information must respond by law with the correct information as soon as possible.

This confirms the details of everyone at each property who is 18 years and above and is currently on the electoral register.

People who have moved recently are particularly encouraged to look out for the voter registration messages and check the details.

Research by the Electoral Commission suggests that recent home movers are far less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

Across Great Britain, 92 per cent of people who have been at their property for more than 16 years will be registered, compared to 36 per cent of people who have lived at an address for less than one year.

With the next scheduled elections taking place in May 2022, this is an important opportunity for people to make sure they can take part.

If your name is not on the register you’ll not be able to vote in any elections and may also find it difficult to get credit or open a bank account.

Any residents who have any questions can contact their local registration team at Mendip District Council on 01749 341475 or 01749 341391. The email address is [email protected]

For more information, visit the annual canvass webpage: www.mendip.gov.uk/annualcanvass

Information on registering to vote is available on the Electoral Commission website: www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter

