Beloved Wells cinema could be purchased from council and redeveloped to secure its future

Posted: 17.06.21 at 11:10 by Daniel Mumby - Local Democracy Reporter



The Wells Film Centre on Princes Road in Wells (Photo: Google Maps)

The operator of a beloved cinema of Wells could buy the building from the local council in a bid to secure its future through redevelopment.

The Wells Film Centre on Princes Road is currently owned by Mendip District Council and has been in operation since the early-1990s.

The current operator has a lease on the property until 2024, but has inquired about buying the building outright before this agreement is due to be renewed.

The council’s asset management group – which makes decisions on all the authority’s commercial investments – will consider the matter when it meets in confidential session on June 23.

The film centre premises were constructed in the late-1950s and previously served as a “boys’ club” before being converted into a cinema in 1992.

Wells Film Centre currently pays the council £13,000 a year in rent, with its current rental agreement due to expire in January 2024.

Lucille Ainsworth, the council’s senior property officer, said that the centre’s company director Sally Cooper had approached officers about a possible acquisition earlier in the year.

She said in her written report: “In February this year, members of the group considered an approach by the operator of the Wells Film Centre, interested to acquire the property, which they currently rent from the council, in order to facilitate redevelopment of a new cinema premises at the site.

“To inform further member consideration, including whether the council is willing in principle to sell the property without wider marketing to facilitate the proposal, valuations have been undertaken and initial advice sought about potential restrictions on the use of land in the event of a transfer.”

The cinema currently has three screens, which can seat a combined total of 245 people.

However, a valuation by DVS Property Specialists has found the building is in need of substantial regeneration, arguing the existing building as “at the end of its useful economic life”.

Among the issues needing to be resolve with the building are asbestos sheets in the roof, collapsed guttering and ivy growing inside on the building’s western wall.

A spokesman said: “The Wells Film Centre is an edge of town centre site where adopted emerging policies would seek to retain an employment or other commercial use.

“Development for housing would prove difficult in principle.”

The council has valued the building at between £188,000 and £225,000, depending on how much of the land surrounding the cinema is included in the purchase.

The asset management group will decide the centre’s fate when it meets in confidential session on June 23 from 4pm.

