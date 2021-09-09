Are you or your loved ones waiting for hospital care? Views of Wells residents wanted

Posted: 09.09.21 at 12:47 by Healthwatch Somerset



us on Facebook

Share your experience with Healthwatch England

Millions of people have had their treatment delayed by the pandemic – are you one of them?

Healthwatch Somerset has been finding out how local people have been affected by waiting for surgery in Somerset.

While the local survey closes on September 17, Healthwatch England have launched a national survey about waiting times, giving people another chance to share their story.

Millions waiting for care because of pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in many people having their operations, treatment and appointments cancelled or delayed.

The NHS had to postpone non-urgent elective care treatment when the pandemic hit, freeing up inpatient and critical care capacity.

While this helped medical staff respond to the crisis, it has resulted in a huge backlog of people waiting for treatment.

The latest data shows that the number of people waiting for routine operations and procedures in England is at its highest level since 2007 – currently at 5.45 million.

Impact of delayed treatment

The impact of delayed treatment can be huge, potentially leaving you in pain and affecting both your physical and mental health.

It can even stop you working and performing day-to-day tasks, such as cleaning, shopping, and caring for others.

What could be improved?

It’s essential that while you wait for treatment, you get support to manage your health and wellbeing in a way that is best for you.

If you need hospital treatment, you should be receiving advice and information from the NHS about how to look after your health while you wait.

You should be kept informed about the dates of your treatment and where you are on the waiting list.

Share your views to help people waiting for care

It’s important that decision makers hear your experience of waiting for care as a result of the pandemic and the subsequent backlog.

Whether it’s gynaecological surgery, a knee replacement, or a biopsy you’re waiting for, if you’ve got a story to tell, Healthwatch says it is here to listen.

If you have already shared your feedback with Healthwatch Somerset, your views will be shared with Healthwatch England.

Everything you share is confidential and will help Healthwatch to understand what needs to be put in place to better support people waiting for treatment like you. So, whether your experience is good or bad – Healthwatch want to hear it.

You can help them to help the NHS better support people by completing Healthwatch England’s short survey and telling of your experience of waiting for care. Share your views - https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SQVSJO/

If you would prefer to get in touch with Healthwatch Somerset, call Freephone 0800 9991286 or email [email protected]

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Alex Western-King Quartet “Alex reaches deep into the core of jazz.” - Paul Pace, Ronnie Scott's. Alex Western-King ​is an award-winning young musician who began h...



Event