Ardal O'Hanlon, Reginald D Hunter and Phil Wang to perform at stand-up comedy event in Wells

Posted: 09.08.21 at 18:15 by Tim Lethaby
After two years away, the team behind the Wells Comedy Festival will be presenting two nights of outdoor stand-up in the grounds of the city's Bishop’s Palace.
On Wednesday September 8 the Palace Comedy Experience will feature Father Ted star and Irish stand-up superstar Ardal O’Hanlon, plus Live at the Apollo and Taskmaster star Phil Wang, and another act to be announced.
On Thursday September 9 QI, Live at the Apollo and Have I Got News For You regular Reginald D Hunter will be performing, plus two more acts still to be announced.
You will be able to choose between an early or late show each evening, you can bring your own refreshments, and enjoy stand-up comedy in the palace grounds.
For more information, you can visit the Palace Comedy Experience website here.
