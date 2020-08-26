Approval given for Ston Easton Park Hotel to be turned back into a single residence

Posted: 26.08.20 at 11:32 by Tim Lethaby



Ston Easton Park

Ston Easton Park Hotel will be turned back into a single residence after planning approval was granted by Mendip District Council.

The planning application for the change of use from hotel (C1) to three residential units (C3), including main house, Lower Lodge and Gardeners Cottage at Ston Easton Park Hotel, Bristol Road, Ston Easton, was submitted by Mr A Davis.

The company that ran the hotel went into administration during the coronavirus lockdown, and now the main building will become someone's home again, as will the Lower Lodge at the original site entrance and Gardeners Cottage to the north of the main house.

Originally constructed in the 17th century and remodelled in the early 18th century, Ston Easton Park is noted for having a fine Palladian interior.

Due to its exceptional special interest, the building is listed at Grade I. It was given planning permission to be turned into a hotel in 1978.

In approving the proposal, the planning officer said converting the buildings back into residences would secure a viable use for the heritage assets, and therefore their future maintenance and conservation.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Part change of access use from agricultural to include residential/agricultural on land south of Stocks Lane, North Wootton, is wanted by Mr Paddy Gordon.

Works to a tree in a Conservation Area T1 - apple tree - removal of dead branches and limbs, retain main trunk to height of approximately 10 feet at The Homelands, Litton Lane, Litton, have been applied for by Mr D Speed.

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2019/2491/HSE for the substitution of proposed north/rear windows and doors with UPVC windows and doors, colour to match existing at 5 Winsley Way, Chilcompton, has been made by Stonewater Housing Association.

Works to a tree in a Conservation Area English walnut (T1): Reduce canopy by 1.5m at 2 The Pavilion, School Lane, South Horrington, are wanted by Mr Andrew Tweed.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Creation of a Multi Use Games Area with cricket nets at Wells Cathedral School, 15 North Liberty, Wells, has been approved.

T1 - Sycamore - TPO Group M1010 - Cut back overhanging branches by removing a lower limb and reduction of three lower limbs by up to 3m at 6 Downside Close, Chilcompton, by Mrs Bowring has been approved.

Removal of wall, re-surfacing of garden and dropped kerb to create a parking space to the front of property at 6 Coronation Road, Wells, by Mr Simon Heywood have been approved.

Residential mobile home/chalet with outbuilding at Bramble Caravan, Dark Lane, North Wootton, by Mr Charles Coombes has been approved.

Application for a certificate of lawful existing use for open market occupancy of dwellinghouse in breach of Agricultural Occupancy Condition at Shortwood Mead, Whitehouse Lane, Litton, by Mrs Joyce Denise Witcombe has been approved.

Single storey rear extension with alterations to existing windows and doors, new shutters; internal modifications including rearrangement of staircase and widening and like-for-like replacement of front gates at Parsonage House, Back Lane, Croscombe, by Mr and Mrs Andrew and Sarah Fice have been approved.

Single storey rear extension, extend decking area with disabled ramp at 9 Hooper Avenue, Wells, by Mr and Mrs R Free has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 4 (roof and walling materials) and 5 (joinery details) on planning consent 2019/2593/FUL at Glaziers Yard, Lovers Walk, Wells, by Mr Steve Clare has been approved.