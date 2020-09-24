Appeal to find wanted man Toby Squire who has links to Wells

Posted: 24.09.20 at 15:58 by Wells Nub News



Toby Squire

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for the public's help to find wanted man Toby Squire, who has links to Wells.

The 30-year-old is wanted in connection with offences of affray, blackmail, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

Squire is white, about 5ft 9ins tall and has short brown hair.

As well as Wells, he has links to the Axbridge, Blagdon, Cheddar, Frome, Glastonbury and Street areas.

The public are advised not to approach Squire if they see him but to call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220214868.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting the same reference.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.