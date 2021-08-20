Appeal to find missing 37-year-old who was last seen in Wells

Posted: 20.08.21 at 08:57 by Wells Nub News



Have you seen Tina?

Avon and Somerset Police have made an appeal to see if anyone has seen a 37-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Tina was last seen on Saturday August 14 in Churchill Road in Wells.

She was reported missing on Wednesday August 18 and is believed to have links to Glastonbury, Street and Wells.

Tina is described as female, white, about 5ft 2-4ins, of a large build and has brown shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and the same black floral top as shown.

A police spokesperson said: "If you know where Tina is, please call 999 quoting reference 5221190670, or ring 101 with any other information."

