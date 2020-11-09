A Discovery of Witches: TV series filmed in Wells to be shown on Sky One in the new year

Posted: 09.11.20 at 11:36 by Tim Lethaby



Matthew Goode with Teresa Palmer (in red rain jacket) at Wells Cathedral last year Teresa Palmer (in red rain jacket) with Matthew Goode filming A Discover of Witches in Wells Walking to the filming area

Season two of A Discovery of Witches, which was filmed in Wells last year, will be shown on TV in the new year.

The fantasy/romance series, which stars Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer, shot some scenes for its second season at Wells Cathedral in November last year.

It has been confirmed that the season will come to Sky One and Now TV on January 8 2021, and will consist of 10 episodes, which is two more than the first season.

The show, which is one of the most successful shows in Sky One's history in terms of viewing figures, has become a cult favourite in the UK and the USA.

St Andrew Street in Wells was filled with filming crew trucks for a couple of days for the filming. Matthew and Teresa were spotted being dropped off, and they headed towards the filming area by The Rib, which included a number of areas of the cathedral being blocked off by black sheeting.

In the show, Teresa Palmer plays Diana Bishop, an unwilling witch who discovers a lost manuscript and she is dragged into a world of magic, vampires such as Matthew Goode's Matthew Clairmont, and demons.

As well as A Discovery of Witches, Matthew Goode has starred in The Imitation Game, Watchmen and Stoker, while Teresa Palmer is best known for her roles in Lights Out, Warm Bodies and Hacksaw Ridge.

A Discovery of Witches is based of the All Souls literary trilogy by Deborah Harkness and the first season was watched by more than two million people, with season three already confirmed by Sky, though it is not known if any of that season will be filmed in Wells.

As well as Matthew and Teresa, season two also stars James Purefoy (Altered Carbon), Steven Cree (Outlander) and Sheila Hancock (Doctor Who).

Meanwhile, the second season of The Spanish Princess, which was predominantly shot at the Bishop's Palace in Wells, with other scenes being filmed in the cathedral, can be watched now on Amazon Prime.